Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,504,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

