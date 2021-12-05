Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $31.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

