Millennium Management LLC Sells 78,874 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $550.02 million, a PE ratio of -92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

