Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.45 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $175.45 million and approximately $27.01 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

