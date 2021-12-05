Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $383.41 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $383.41 or 0.00786706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $46,059.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,177 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

