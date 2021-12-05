Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and $50.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00206057 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

