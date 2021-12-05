Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.83. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

MHVYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.