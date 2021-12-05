Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.83. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MHVYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.