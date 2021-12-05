Mizuho Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.