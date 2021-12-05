MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $46,773.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.09 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

