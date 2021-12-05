MobileCoin Reaches Market Cap of $972.64 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $972.64 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for $13.11 or 0.00026616 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008614 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

