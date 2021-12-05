Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 974 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 7.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.08 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

