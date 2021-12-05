Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after buying an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $128.79 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14.

