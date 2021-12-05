Moller Financial Services Acquires 735 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,840,000 after buying an additional 497,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

