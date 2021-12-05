Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of MOMO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Momo has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Momo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Momo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

