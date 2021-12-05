MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 24.2% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,915.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,042,045 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

