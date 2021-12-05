MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 3.6%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. 127,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,664,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

