Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 106434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$65.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

