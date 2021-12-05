Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.46.

NYSE MEG opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,725,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,364 shares of company stock valued at $35,957,427. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

