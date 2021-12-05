Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

MGAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

LON MGAM traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 143,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,976. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

