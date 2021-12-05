Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atomera were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

