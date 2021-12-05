Morgan Stanley Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

SSL stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.94.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

