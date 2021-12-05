Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Contrast

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 24.42% 15.41% 1.31% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $52.05 billion 3.39 $11.00 billion $7.83 12.54 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 19.32 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Morgan Stanley and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 9 12 0 2.57 Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus price target of $102.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.37%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

