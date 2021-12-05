Morgan Stanley Sells 51,043 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $770.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.