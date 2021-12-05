MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 214.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

