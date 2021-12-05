M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

