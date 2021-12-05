MyWish 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

