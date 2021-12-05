Name Change Token 1-Day Volume Hits $32,307.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $32,307.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00239471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,607,584 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

