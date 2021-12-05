National Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$32.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

