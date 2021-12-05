nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $79.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

nCino stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 2,865,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,779. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,503 shares of company stock worth $14,608,657. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

