NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 151.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 387,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NCR by 75.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 69,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 809,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,749. NCR has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

