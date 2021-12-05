NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.