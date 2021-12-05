New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.