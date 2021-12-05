New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,917 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 68.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in New Frontier Health in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

