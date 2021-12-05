New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.31 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

