New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.39 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $71.67 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

