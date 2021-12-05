New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

