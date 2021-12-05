New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.48 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Catalent by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

