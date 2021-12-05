New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $415.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

