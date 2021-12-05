New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 8.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 370,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,274,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
