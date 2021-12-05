New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 8.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 370,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,274,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.