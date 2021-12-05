News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of News by 310.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 257.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 420,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,009 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of News by 114,007.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

