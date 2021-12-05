Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $18.13 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

