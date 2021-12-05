NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

