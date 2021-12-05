NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 80 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,823 shares of company stock worth $8,481,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.