NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $195,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

