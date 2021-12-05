NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

