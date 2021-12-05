NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

