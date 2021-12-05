NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $230,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 547,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.