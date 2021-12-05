NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $116,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

