NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Miguel Arechabala Sells 22,272 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.