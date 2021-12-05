NFTX Price Tops $106.46 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.46 or 0.00215850 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $43.13 million and $164,305.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

